Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Keeps sack streak alive
Crawford logged a sack for the third consecutive game in Sunday's win over the Redskins.
Crawford had three tackles (two solo) in the contest. His season tack total is now up to four, and he will look to carry that momentum into Week 9. The 28-year-old was on the field for 36 defensive snaps (61.0 percent), which should be about normal going forward.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Notches sack Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Logs sack in loss•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Expected back for opener•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Out of protective boot•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Diagnosed with lateral ankle sprain•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...