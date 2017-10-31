Crawford logged a sack for the third consecutive game in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

Crawford had three tackles (two solo) in the contest. His season tack total is now up to four, and he will look to carry that momentum into Week 9. The 28-year-old was on the field for 36 defensive snaps (61.0 percent), which should be about normal going forward.

