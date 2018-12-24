Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Labeled 'day-to-day'
Coach Jason Garrett called Crawford (neck) day-to-day Monday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Crawford sustained a neck injury during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Buccaneers, and he was briefly hospitalized following the game's conclusion. The seventh-year defensive end underwent further testing Monday at the Cowboys' facility, and all MRIs were reportedly negative. It appears that Crawford is on track to play during Dallas' forthcoming playoff run, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he were to be sidelined Week 17 against the Giants.
