Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Logs sack in loss
Crawford recorded his second sack of the season in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Crawford only had one tackle in the contest, but he made it count by sacking Aaron Rodgers for an eight-yard loss early in the second quarter. The 27-year-old saw 37 snaps (62.0 percent) in the contest.
