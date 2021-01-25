Crawford recorded 14 tackles (seven solo) with two sacks over 16 games in 2020.
Both sacks came in Week 14 against the Bengals. Crawford has been a versatile piece of the defensive line puzzle for the Cowboys for eight seasons, but the 31-year-old is headed into free agency and his 2020 performance didn't exactly offer the team a lot of incentive to bring him back. Add in that new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn may want to bring in younger players that better fit his scheme, and Crawford could very well find himself in another uniform next season for the first time in his career.
