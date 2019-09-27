Play

Crawford (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Crawford was originally targeting this week as the ideal return date while nursing a hip injury, but after being unable to practice all week, he'll be on the sidelines once again. Consider Crawford week-to-week moving forward.

