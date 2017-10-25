Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Notches sack Sunday
Crawford had two solo tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery Sunday against the 49ers.
Crawford now has a sack in two consecutive games, giving him a season total of three. However, having only 10 tackles (seven solo) through six games keeps him from being a viable IDP option for the time being.
