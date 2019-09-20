Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Officially ruled out
Crawford (hip) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Crawford did not practice this week, so it was expected that he'd miss Sunday's tilt. The depth defensive tackle is targeting a Week 4 return against the Saints.
