The Cowboys placed Crawford on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Crawford has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with an infected person. The good news for Crawford is that the team is on its bye week, so he'll have an extra week to clear the proper protocols before returning to team activities.
