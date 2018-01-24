Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Plays a full schedule in 2017
Crawford finished the regular season with 27 tackles, including four sacks, and two passes defended in 16 games.
It's just the third time in his five-year career that Crawford has suited up for all 16 games. The defensive lineman remains a jack-of-all-trades for the Cowboys, bouncing between end and tackle as needed, but that role also limits his IDP upside -- he has only 16.5 career sacks, with a career high of five set in 2015.
