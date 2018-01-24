Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Plays full schedule in 2017
Crawford finished the regular season with 27 tackles, including four sacks, and two passes defended in 16 games.
It's just the third time in his five-year career that Crawford has suited up for all 16 games. The defensive lineman remains a jack-of-all-trades for the Cowboys, bouncing between end and tackle as needed, but that role also limits his IDP upside -- he has only 16.5 career sacks, with a career high of five set in 2015.
