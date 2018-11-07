Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Posts sack in loss
Crawford recorded two tackles (both solo) and a sack during Monday's 28-14 loss to the Titans.
Crawford brought his sack total to 2.5 during the Week 7 loss to Tennessee, and held the interior of Dallas' defensive line admirably. While Crawford remains a reliable part of the Cowboys' 4-3 defense, he's difficult to trust in IDP formats due to a low tackle volume.
