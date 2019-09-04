Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Practicing at full speed
Crawford (hip) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Crawford nursed this hip injury since July and even endured a stint on the PUP list, but he was activated Aug. 20 and is officially ready to go. Heading into his seventh year in the league, Crawford plays a versatile role for the Cowboys as a run stopper and pass rusher, totaling 67 tackles and 5.5 sacks last year. Expect him to continue logging starter reps.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Sees work in team drills•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Removed from PUP list•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Placed on PUP list•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Facing misdemeanor charge•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Another solid campaign•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: On track to play Saturday•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback is the most replaceable position in Fantasy, and Jamey Eisenberg lays out which...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.