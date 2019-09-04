Crawford (hip) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Crawford nursed this hip injury since July and even endured a stint on the PUP list, but he was activated Aug. 20 and is officially ready to go. Heading into his seventh year in the league, Crawford plays a versatile role for the Cowboys as a run stopper and pass rusher, totaling 67 tackles and 5.5 sacks last year. Expect him to continue logging starter reps.

