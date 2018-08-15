Crawford (ankle) has had some success working against rookie Connor Williams during training camp, the Cowboys' official site reports.

Crawford will resume his role as a starting defensive end for the Cowboys, looking to build off of another successful campaign in 2017 in which he recorded 27 tackles (18 solo) and four sacks. He likely doesn't produce enough to warrant IDP ownership in most leagues, having never topped five sacks in a season, but Crawford remains a steady presence for Dallas opposite DeMarcus Lawrence.