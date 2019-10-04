Crawford (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers and will be on a snap count if he plays, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. "They're definitely going to monitor me," Crawford said. "Our trainers are going to do what they do best and make sure I don't try and do what I like to do and go out there and over do it."

Crawford has missed the last two games, but he was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday. It appears his snap count will be capped if he's active, which will be revealed Sunday at 2:55 p.m.