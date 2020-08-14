The Cowboys activated Crawford (hip) from the active/PUP list Friday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Crawford dealt with a hip injury from the start of the 2019 training camp and managed to play four games, but he ended up needing surgery for the lingering issue. The 30-year-old defensive end is ready to rock, however, and he'll have a full training camp to prepare for the 2020 season. Crawford will likely fill a situation role after the Cowboys signed Everson Griffen in early August.
