Crawford had three tackles (all solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Eagles.

Crawford now has a sack in back-to-back games and played 48 of 62 defensive snaps Sunday, most among Cowboys' defensive lineman. The 28-year-old has 3.5 sacks on the season and more than three tackles in only one game, making him difficult to consider for IDP purposes.

