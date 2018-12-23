Crawford (neck) was released from the hospital Sunday, Tyler Dragon of Dallas News reports.

Crawford was carted off the field after suffering a concerning neck injury during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Buccaneers, and has managed to leave the hospital shortly following the game's conclusion. Owner Jerry Jones said "everything checks out really good. We're pleased with the initial reports, MRIs and all the examinations." The severity of the seventh-year defensive end's injury remains undisclosed, but his release from the hospital is certainly positive news.

More News
Our Latest Stories