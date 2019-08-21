Crawford (hip) was removed from the PUP list Tuesday and participated in individual drills at practice, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Crawford landed on the PUP list at the start of training camp with the hip issue but his return to practice -- even in a limited capacity -- is good news for his potential Week 1 availability. The 29-year-old may not see enough practice time to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, but he's progressing toward a full return to the field.