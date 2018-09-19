Crawford recorded two tackles (one solo) and a sack across 51 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The Cowboys defense was able to shut down the Giants offense for the majority of the contest, sacking Eli Manning four times in the process -- including Crawford's first of the season. The defensive end managed to play 75 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps, a similar number to DeMarcus Lawrence and Taco Charlton.