Crawford (hip) participated in some team drills during Monday's practice, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Crawford began training camp on the PUP list due to a hip injury and is continuing to progress in his recovery. It's a step in the right direction that Crawford has resumed 11-on-11 work in some capacity, putting him on track to retake the field in the near future. When back to full health Crawford will play his usual starting role along Dallas' defensive line.

