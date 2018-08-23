Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Shifting back inside
Crawford has been taking snaps at tackle during practice this week, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Crawford's versatility has made him a very useful player for the Cowboys, even if it does his IDP value no favors, and it looks like another position switch could be in the works for the 28-year-old with David Irving suspended for the first four games of the season and Randy Gregory apparently ready to contribute at defensive end. Crawford's production likely won't change much if he does line up at DT rather than DE, but if Taco Charlton locks down a starting role while Crawford is playing inside, his snaps could suffer significantly once Irving is back on the field.
