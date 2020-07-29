The Cowboysplaced Crawford (hip) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Crawford is rehabbing from double-hip surgery undergone last October. In the event that he's placed on the reserve/PUP list prior to Week 1, the veteran defensive tackle would be required to miss at least the first six games of the season.
