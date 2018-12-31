Coach Jason Garrett indicated he expects Crawford (neck) to at least be a limited particiapant at practice Tuesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News report.

Crawford was forced to sit out the regular season finale after being carted off with the neck injury Week 15, though he was listed as questionable. Given how often coaches remain vague with injuries, it's a good sign to see Garrett specify Crawford would "at least" be a limited participant.

