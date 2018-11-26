Crawford recorded one tackle, a half sack, and a pass defensed in Thursday's win over the Redskins.

Crawford is putting together what might be the best season of his career. He's posted at least a half sack in four-straight games and is up to 4.5 sacks on the year, putting him one sack away from a career high. He doesn't have high tackle numbers, which is expected at his position, but he's got a chance to set a personal best in that category as well, as he sits 10 short of a career high with five games to go. He'll look to maintain his strong play against the Saints in Week 13.

More News
Our Latest Stories