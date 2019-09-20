Crawford (hip) is expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Dolphins but hopes to retake the field Week 4, Mike Fisher of 105.3 The FAN reports.

Crawford is managing bursitis in both his hips, an issue that dates back to the preseason. The veteran defensive tackle was able to play through the injury Week 1 but aggravated it Week 2, and will now miss some time as a result. Crawford plays a valuable depth role on Dallas' defensive line.