Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Undergoes surgery
Crawford (hip) has undergone surgery to repair a labrum tear, as his injury was more serious than originally thought, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Crawford was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 15 after battling a hip issue since the start of training camp. While the injury was more serious than originally thought, he still plans on practicing in the spring and returning for the 2020 season.
