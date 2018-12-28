Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Won't play Sunday
Crawford (neck) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Crawford was deemed day-to-day by coach Jason Garrett earlier this week, but he was still a non-participant at practice. The 29-year-old will have to hope he can return next week in time for the Cowboys' game in the wild-card round.
