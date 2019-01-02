Crawford logged a limited practice session Tuesday.

Crawford missed the season finale against the Giants, but it appears he's trending in the right direction. The 29-year-old adds a solid pass-rushing touch with 5.5 sacks this season, and he'll have a favorable opportunity to add to that in the wild-card round versus the Seahawks, as quarterback Russell Wilson is tied for third in the league with 51 sacks.

