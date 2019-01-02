Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Works as limited participant
Crawford logged a limited practice session Tuesday.
Crawford missed the season finale against the Giants, but it appears he's trending in the right direction. The 29-year-old adds a solid pass-rushing touch with 5.5 sacks this season, and he'll have a favorable opportunity to add to that in the wild-card round versus the Seahawks, as quarterback Russell Wilson is tied for third in the league with 51 sacks.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Should practice Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Labeled 'day-to-day'•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Released from hospital•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Nursing neck injury•
-
Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Carted off field early Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...