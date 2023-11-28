Wheat (concussion) did not practice Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Wheat headed to the locker room with an apparent injury during the win over Washington on Thanksgiving, and he's now listed as dealing with a concussion. The Cowboys held a regular practice Monday since they played last Thursday and will do so again this coming Thursday, and Wheat's absence to begin the week doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up for their upcoming contest versus Seattle. If he's unable to play in that game, the biggest impact would be felt on special teams, where 106 of his 131 total snaps have taken place this season.