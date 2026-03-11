Wheat is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Cowboys, Jane Slater of NFL.com reports.

Wheat is in a similar position to 2025, where he signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys as an exclusive-rights free agent. As an unrestricted free agent, the defensive end has decided to stay in Dallas once again. The 26-year-old will likely maintain his role as a depth piece for the defensive line as well as a consistent special-teams contributor.