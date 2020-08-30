site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cowboys-ventell-bryant-goes-down-during-scrimmage | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cowboys' Ventell Bryant: Goes down during scrimmage
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bryant suffered a left leg injury during Sunday's scrimmage, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Bryant had to be helped off the field by trainers. If the reserve wideout's injury is revealed to be significant, it would be a blow to Dallas' receiver depth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read