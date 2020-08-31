Coach Mike McCarthy said Sunday that initial exams on Bryant's leg injury "seemed to be not of high concern," Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Bryant appears to have avoided serious injury, but he'll still need to undergo further testing. The Depth receiver appeared in 12 contests for the Cowboys last season, during which time he mostly contributed on special teams.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ventell Bryant: Goes down during scrimmage•
-
Cowboys' Ventell Bryant: Arrested for DUI•
-
Cowboys' Ventell Bryant: Makes lone catch count in 2019•
-
Cowboys' Ventell Bryant: Ready to play•
-
Cowboys' Ventell Bryant: Surfaces on injury report•
-
Cowboys' Ventell Bryant: Promoted to active roster•