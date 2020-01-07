Bryant finished the regular season seeing only 23 snaps on offense and catching his only target for a 15-yard touchdown through 12 games.

An undrafted free agent out of Temple, the rookie receiver initially got a look from the Bengals over the summer before winding up as primarily a special-teams player in Dallas after his promotion from the practice squad in Week 5. His Week 13 visit to the end zone provided a nice highlight, but there's no guarantee Bryant can even hang onto a roster spot in 2020.