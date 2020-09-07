The Cowboys placed Bryant (knee) on injured reserve Sunday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bryant is working his way back from a knee injury sustained during a scrimmage late August. He'll be eligible to return to the active roster after a minimum of three weeks.
