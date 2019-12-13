Play

Bryant (knee) is listed as questionable or Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Missing practice and appearing on the injury report at the end of the week is never a good sign for a player's prospects of playing. The Cowboys would be without some of their special-teams depth if the 23-year-old sits.

