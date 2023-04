The Cowboys selected Fehoko in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 129th overall.

Fehoko was recruited as a tight end, but by the time he stepped onto the field for San Jose State he played along the defensive line. He's a strong pass rusher and racked up 22 total sacks across his final three seasons as a Spartan. Fehoko is more a technical and energetic player rather than overly athletic, but he should contribute quickly in a rotational role along Dallas' defensive line.