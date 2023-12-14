The Cowboys designated Fehoko (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Fehoko went on IR on Nov. 18 due to a knee injury, and he's since sat out the required number of games to be eligible to return. The rookie defensive end had yet to play in a regular-season game prior to landing on injured reserve, and it's uncertain if he'll get the opportunity to do so if he is activated prior to the close of his 21-day practice window. Fehoko was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, so he appears to be back to full health.