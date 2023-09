Fehoko (shoulder) did not appear on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Fehoko appears to be ready to go for Week 1 after he had been dealing with a shoulder strain during the preseason. The 23-year-old was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and he's expected to operate as a depth option behind the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons in his rookie campaign.