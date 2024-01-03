Fehoko (knee) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday.
Fehoko has yet to suit up with the Cowboys this season despite not landing on IR until Nov. 18. The rookie was on the last day of his 21-day practice window, so if Dallas did not activate him, he would have been forced to miss the remainder of the season.
