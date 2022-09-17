The Cowboys elevated Grier from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cooper Rush is expected to draw the start in place of Dak Prescott (thumb), and Grier will operate as the primary backup. However, Grier may get a chance to showcase his abilities if Rush struggles early on. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that Rush separated from Grier at the end of the preseason due to Grier's hamstring injury, but he would trust either one of them to lead Dallas on Sunday. "We'll be evaluating all options," Jones said. "Those guys know the offense well. They've had a lot of reps in it, and consequently give us our best shot."