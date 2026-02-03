The Cowboys signed Grier to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Grier spent the entire 2025 season on the Cowboys' practice squad after failing to beat out Joe Bilton for the QB2 job behind Dak Prescott. Grier last saw regular-season action in 2019 with the Panthers (his rookie year), when he completed 28 of 52 passes for 228 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions in two games. He'll be on the Cowboys' 90-man roster when the offseason begins, which gives him the opportunity to participate in OTAs and minicamp.