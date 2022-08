Grier may have aggravated his groin injury during Saturday's preseason game, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

After the contest, head coach Mike McCarthy described the quarterback's performance as "gritty", suggesting he may not have been 100 percent. Grier has looked good at times during training camp when he's been healthy, but he'll likely need to significantly out-perform Cooper Rush in the Cowboys' final preseason game Friday to have a real chance at claiming the No. 2 job.