Cowboys' Will Grier: Logs full practice Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Grier (knee) was able to log a full practice for the Cowboys Wednesday.
Grier suffered a knee injury at practice before the Cowboys' Week 10 contest with the Falcons. The quarterback's status won't have much of an impact on the Cowboys' offense.
