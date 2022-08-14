Grier (groin) is not expected to participate during the Cowboy's preseason game against the Broncos, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Grier saw reps as the Cowboy's third-string quarterback during the team's mandatory minicamp in June behind fellow backup Cooper Rush. In his absence Saturday, Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said during a pregame show that fourth-stringer Ben DiNucci "is going to get a lot of work" during the preseason opener, according to Gehlken. When healhty, Grier figures to compete with the fellow backup for third-string snaps moving forward this preseason.