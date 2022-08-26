Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Grier (groin) will be "full speed" and likely play during the first three quarters of Friday's preseason finale against the Seahawks, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Grier aggravated his groin injury during last week's exhibition game, but he played through the injury and won't be limited during the preseason finale. The 2019 third-round pick has looked solid at times during training camp, but he'll likely need to significantly outperform Cooper Rush on Friday to have a real chance at claiming the No. 2 job.