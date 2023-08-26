Grier will play the entire game Saturday against the Raiders in the Cowboys' preseason finale, but he's been told he won't make the team in the wake of the Trey Lance trade, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A third-round pick by the Panthers in 2019, Grier saw action in two games as a rookie but hasn't seen regular-season action since, either in Carolina or Dallas, and he appears to be running out of chances in the NFL. The 28-year-old will likely have to settle for a spot on a practice squad, either for the Cowboys or another team, if he gets lets go this late in the preseason.