Grier completed 29 of 35 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 31-16 preseason win over the Raiders. He added 10 rushes for 53 yards and two additional scores.

The Cowboys reportedly informed Grier that he would be cut following the addition of Trey Lance, though he got the chance to audition for a new job around the league while playing the entire game. He certainly took advantage, as he led the Dallas offense on four touchdown drives, which he capped with 15 and nine-yard passing scores as well as rushing touchdowns of two and seven yards. Grier may have to settle for a spot on a team's practice squad, but he should find a new opportunity after this excellent performance.