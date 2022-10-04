Dallas signed Grier to its 53-man roster Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Cowboys had already used their allowed three standard practice squad elevations on him in Weeks 2, 3 and 4, so with Dak Prescott (thumb) likely sitting out another game this Sunday, they saw fit to sign Grier to the active roster. The 27-year-old signal caller did not play a snap in any of the three games for which he's been called up so far, and he's just an insurance policy in case Cooper Rush goes down.