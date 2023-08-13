Grier completed 22 of 31 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars. He added 14 rushing yards on his lone carry.

The 28-year-old replaced Cooper Rush on the Cowboys' first possession of the second quarter and played the rest of the game, guiding the team to all its points in a 28-23 loss. Grier hit Jalen Tolbert for a 17-yard score just before halftime, then led a successful no-huddle drive late in the fourth that resulted in a 15-yard TD for John Stephens. Rush still holds down the No. 2 spot on the QB depth chart behind Dak Prescott, but Grier's impressive effort Saturday opens the door for a real battle between the two for the backup job.