Owner Jerry Jones said Grier will handle "at least two quarters" during Saturday's preseason contest at the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

With Dak Prescott not slated to play, Cooper Rush is getting the start at quarterback for the Cowboys before handing off the offense to Grier. It will mark Grier's first action of exhibition season, as he missed the team's first preseason game due to a minor groin strain. Once Rush and Grier are done for the day, Ben DiNucci will be under center, likely for most of the fourth quarter.